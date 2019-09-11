Trump Dines with Otto Warmbier's Parents

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump had dinner on Saturday with the parents of an American college student who was detained by North Korea for over a year and died shortly after being released in 2017.CNN and other media outlets reported that Trump had dinner with the parents of Otto Warmbier at the White House.Warmbier was convicted of trying to steal a propaganda poster in North Korea in 2016 and spent 17 months in prison. He died at age 22 just days after being returned to the U.S. in a vegetative state.U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell reportedly joined the dinner. Reports say he is among the candidates Trump is considering to be his next national security adviser after John Bolton was sacked last week.The dinner came two days after Trump mentioned the possibility of a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this year.