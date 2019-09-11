Leaders of S. Korea, Bulgaria to Hold Summit Talks Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Bulgaria are set to hold summit talks in Seoul next week.South Korea's presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said on Thursday that President Moon Jae-in and visiting Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet next Friday for talks on developing bilateral relations in a "reciprocal and forward-looking" way.The leaders are expected to seek ways to expand cooperation in various sectors, including trade, energy, infrastructure, national defense, culture and education.Moon will seek to reaffirm Sofia's support for Seoul's peace process.The meeting will also offer an opportunity for the two sides to expand cooperation and deepen their partnership ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year.Borisov will begin his three-day official visit to South Korea next Wednesday at the invitation of Moon.He will be the first Bulgarian prime minister to visit South Korea.