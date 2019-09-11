Economy KOSPI Steady Monday at 2,091.70

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) held steady on Monday, inching up just point-18 point, or point-01 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-91-point-70.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing four-point-06 points, or point-63 percent, to close at 645-point-01.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-194 won.