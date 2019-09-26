Massive Rallies Call for Resignation of Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Participants of major rallies organized by the main opposition Liberal Korea Party(LKP) and conservative organizations in downtown Seoul continued to call for the resignation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk as they marched toward the presidential office on Thursday.According to the rallies’ organizers, some three million people showed up, marking the largest ever participation for protests arranged by conservative forces.The LKP held its rally for around an hour-and-a-half from one p.m. Thursday in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul. The party called on the Moon Jae-in administration to stop violating the Constitution and urged the justice minister to step down.People who had taken in the LKP rally went on to take part in other protests organized by conservative organizations also held in downtown Seoul. From four p.m., participants began to march toward the presidential office.Due to the protests, traffic was fully restricted in a two-point-one kilometer segment starting from Gwanghwamun Square to Seoul Station.