Justice Minister's Wife Summoned for the 4th Time

Prosecutors summoned the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk for the fourth time on Saturday as part of a probe into corruption allegations surrounding the minister's family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said that Professor Chung Kyung-shim was called in for questioning at around 9:00 a.m.She was previously grilled on October third, fifth and eighth.On Saturday, Chung is expected to be questioned about the whereabouts of a notebook computer in relation to allegations over a private equity fund she invested in.Prosecutors previously probed her with a testimony from the family's asset manager who said the notebook computer in question was returned to the professor but she has denied related facts. Officials speculate she may have tried to destroy evidence.Based on the investigation, prosecutors may consider seeking an arrest warrant on Chung.They are also reviewing whether to request a warrant for the justice minister's brother a second time over a hiring scandal after the first request was rejected by a Seoul court this week.