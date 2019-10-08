Seoul Subway Workers to Launch 3-Day General Strike Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized Seoul Metro workers that operate subway lines one through eight said they will launch a three-day general strike from Wednesday.The labor union plans to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday in front of the government complex in Seoul to explain developments in their negotiations with management.The union is seeking an increase in the number of workers and the withdrawal of a plan to adopt a wage-peak system, but the Interior Ministry, city government and Seoul Metro have yet to respond to the demands as of Sunday.The subway workers have been staging a so-called work-to-rule protest since Friday, which will run until Tuesday.