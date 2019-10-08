Sixth Wild Boar Found Dead with African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

A dead wild boar was found with African swine fever(ASF) in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, the sixth ASF boar case since the virus first broke out in South Korea last month.The National Institute of Environmental Research under the Environment Ministry on Tuesday reported that it had detected the virus in one of five carcasses reported in Yeoncheon on Monday.The infected carcass, which was sterilized and buried according to procedures, was found eleven kilometers from where another ASF-positive boar was found Oct. 12.The official asked residents in the region to immediately report any carcasses they find.