Former Justice Minister Returns to University as Law Professor

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk has returned to Seoul National University as a law professor following his abrupt resignation from the Moon Jae-in administration.A university official said on Tuesday that Cho filed an application to be reinstated the previous day and the school approved it.According to the Public Educational Personnel Act, SNU professors may take a temporary leave of absence if appointed to a public post and may return to the university after concluding their appointment.Amid a widening investigation into his family, Cho resigned on Monday after 35 days as justice minister.