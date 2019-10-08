Rallies Continue on Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

A massive rally was held on Saturday in Seoul calling for prosecution reform days after former Justice Minister Cho Kuk stepped down amid a widening investigation into allegations involving his family.A citizen coalition calling for judicial and prosecutorial reform held their tenth candlelight vigil from around 6 p.m. in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido.The organizer said that they held the event to express the public's demands for a swift parliamentary passage of key prosecution reform bills.The protesters dispersed at around 10:30 p.m. after marching around the Yeouido area, calling for the establishment of an independent investigative organ targeting crimes by high-ranking public officials.A similar rally was held in the Seocho area in southern Seoul as well, near the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.Meanwhile, conservative civic groups held counter-rallies in front of the assembly and at the Gwanghwamun Plaza area in central Seoul, opposing the government-led reform of the prosecution.