Politics

Rallies Continue on Prosecution Reform

Write: 2019-10-20 14:41:52Update: 2019-10-20 14:44:33

Photo : YONHAP News

A massive rally was held on Saturday in Seoul calling for prosecution reform days after former Justice Minister Cho Kuk stepped down amid a widening investigation into allegations involving his family.

A citizen coalition calling for judicial and prosecutorial reform held their tenth candlelight vigil from around 6 p.m. in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido.

The organizer said that they held the event to express the public's demands for a swift parliamentary passage of key prosecution reform bills.

The protesters dispersed at around 10:30 p.m. after marching around the Yeouido area, calling for the establishment of an independent investigative organ targeting crimes by high-ranking public officials.

A similar rally was held in the Seocho area in southern Seoul as well, near the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Meanwhile, conservative civic groups held counter-rallies in front of the assembly and at the Gwanghwamun Plaza area in central Seoul, opposing the government-led reform of the prosecution.
