Political Parties Give Mixed Reaction to N. Korea's Decision to Demolish Mt. Geumgang Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties gave mixed reactions to news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordering the demolition of Mount Geumgang resort facilities built by South Korea.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday expressed regret over the matter, saying the two Koreas' suspended tourism program at Mount Geumgang serves as a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation and peace.The DP called for active efforts from both sides to launch discussions to promote mutual exchanges and cooperation.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, on the other hand, denounced the liberal Moon Jae-in government's engagement policy with North Korea, urging President Moon to instead focus on promoting security and the alliance with the United States to ensure peace.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party voiced concern that Moon has been pushing his "peace economy" initiative to seek inter-Korean cooperation despite Pyongyang's indifference.The progressive Justice Party said the North's decision will only deepen its international isolation while the liberal Party for Democracy and Peace called it a "rash" move.South Korea suspended the joint tour program in 2008, after a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean soldier.​