Domestic S. Korea Finds Two More Wild Boars Infected by African Swine Fever

South Korea has confirmed that two more wild boars infected with African swine fever(ASF) were found dead near the inter-Korean border, raising the number of ASF cases in wild boars to 14.



The National Institute of Environmental Research under the Environment Ministry said on Thursday that two carcasses found the previous day in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, in an area between the demilitarized zone and the Civilian Control Line tested positive for the virus.



Paju reported a similar ASF case last Wednesday.



An institute official said that the latest two cases were found about a kilometer away from a location where the previous case was found, adding that fences will be installed in the area as soon as possible.