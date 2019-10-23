Domestic S. Korea Finds 16th Wild Boar Infected by African Swine Fever

South Korea has confirmed a 16th wild boar infected with African swine fever(ASF) near the inter-Korean border in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.



The National Institute of Environmental Research(NIER) under the Environment Ministry said on Tuesday that a wild boar found dead on Sunday in an area three-point-five kilometers south from the Civilian Control Line tested positive for the virus.



A NIER official said that the carcass was found about 900 meters from an area where a similar ASF case was confirmed on October 20.



The official added that the latest case was found just outside an area around which electric fences were already installed and that additional fencing will be erected as soon as possible.