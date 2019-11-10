Top Office to Allow Officials to Run in General Elections if Requested

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential official said the top office will let government and presidential officials run in next year's general elections if the ruling party and the would-be candidates agree to do so.President Moon Jae-in's Chief of Staff Noh Young-min made the remarks on Sunday during a joint news conference with Moon's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and chief policy secretary Kim Sang-jo.The remarks appear to indicate that the presidential office will allow Cabinet ministers and senior presidential officials to join the April 15 general elections if the ruling Democratic Party makes the request and the officials wish to do so.The comment sparks speculation that Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, ministers and senior presidential secretaries may run in the elections, which will likely lead to reshuffles in the Cabinet and the presidential office around the end of the year or early next year.Last month, President Moon told reporters that he is not planning a Cabinet reshuffle at the moment and is only considering a new justice minister following Cho Kuk's resignation from the post last month.