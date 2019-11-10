Menu Content

Finance Minister Pledges 2.2 to 2.3% Growth in 2020

Write: 2019-11-11 15:14:55Update: 2019-11-11 15:30:05

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says the government aims to achieve an annual growth rate of above two-point-two percent next year.  

Hong, who also doubles as deputy prime minister for the economy, held a news conference on Monday to mark the start of the second half of the Moon Jae-in administration.

While setting next year's target gross domestic product(GDP) growth rate at between two-point-two and two-point-three percent, Hong identified structural reform and boosting productivity as key economic priorities in the remaining two-and-a-half years of Moon's presidency.

While seeking ways to revitalize the trade-dependent South Korean economy, Hong said the government will make sure to improve the social safety net for those in need.

The finance minister said that a larger fiscal deficit is unavoidable due to an expansionary fiscal policy amid a global economic downturn, but promised to manage the general account balance within minus three-percent of the nation's GDP in the mid to long term.

Hong added that the government will announce its economic policies for next year in the latter half of December.
