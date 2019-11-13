VOA: N. Korean, US Officials Held Meeting at Nonproliferation Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

Officials from North Korea and the United States reportedly had a meeting at a recent nuclear nonproliferation conference in Moscow.The Voice of America(VOA) made the revelation in a report on Wednesday quoting Thomas Countryman who served as acting undersecretary for arms control and international security at the U.S. State Department.Countryman, who attended the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference last week, told the VOA on Tuesday that he was told that there was a meeting between the U.S. and North Korean officials. The former U.S. official, however, said he did not know what was discussed at the meeting.U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert and Jo Chol-su, director-general of the North American department at the North's Foreign Ministry, attended the conference.Prior to the VOA report, it was widely believed the two only had a brief five-minute chat at a reception for the event.