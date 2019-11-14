Vietnam Taekwondo Federation Chief Becomes First Non-Korean to Reach Ninth 'Dan'

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam Taekwondo Federation President Truong Ngoc De has become the first ever non-ethnic Korean to achieve the highest proficiency level in Taekwondo.According to Vietnamese media on Friday, Truong became a so-called ninth dan martial artist after passing the relevant test at the World Taekwondo Headquarters in Seoul on Monday.He will receive an official certificate reflecting his achievement next month.To be eligible for the ninth "dan," or black belt degree, one should have held the eighth dan for at least nine years and submit an essay on the Taekwondo life or spirit.The head coach of the Vietnamese national Taekwondo team, Nguyen Thanh Huy, achieved eighth dan as well on Monday.