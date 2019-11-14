Railway Workers to Launch Indefinite Strike from Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Railway Workers' Union will launch an indefinite general strike from 9 a.m. on Wednesday to demand an increased workforce and consolidation with another high-speed rail service.The union held a news conference on Monday and said that a strike will be inevitable if the Korea Railroad Corporation and the government fail to present a progressive proposal by noon on Tuesday.If the strike goes ahead, disruptions to passenger and cargo train services are expected, causing rush hour traffic congestion and export and import setbacks.Labor unions at subsidiaries of Korea Railroad Corporation will join the strike which may result in delays at station ticketing booths.The Railway Workers' Union is calling for 4,000 additional workers, a four percent wage hike, better working conditions at subsidiaries and a merger with SR which operates the SRT rail service.The Transport Ministry will mobilize substitute workers and military personnel to deal with the strike.