Opposition Leader Proposes Meeting With Moon to Discuss Pending Issues

Photo : KBS News

The head of South Korea’s largest opposition party has proposed a one-on-one meeting with President Moon Jae-in to discuss a wide array of political and diplomatic issues.Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn suggested the idea on Monday during a meeting of the conservative party’s Supreme Council, and that he hopes the president will give a swift response.Hwang described the country’s current situation as being on the edge of a precipice and stressed the need to discuss ways to resolve current problems. Among the issues he diagnosed as “crises” were bids by the ruling and minor opposition parties to pass fast track-designated bills on electoral and judiciary reform.He also criticized the Moon administration policies on North Korea, arguing the government has been too lenient and unwisely dealt with allies. He also took issue with Seoul’s plan to end a military intel-sharing pact with Tokyo, claiming it will make South Korea-U.S. relations unpredictable and difficult.The presidential office said later in the day that it had yet to receive an official proposal from Hwang and will consider how to respond once it's delivered.