Japan's Exports to S. Korea Slipped 23% in Oct.

New data finds that Japan’s exports to South Korea have declined sharply amid a South Korean consumer boycott of Japanese goods.
According to trade statistics released by Japan’s Finance Ministry on Wednesday, Japanese exports to South Korea reached some 382 billion yen, or around four-point-one trillion won, in October.
That’s down more than 23 percent from the same period last year and larger than the nearly 16 percent on-year decrease posted in September.
South Korean exports to Japan also slipped 12 percent on-year last month to stand at around 273 billion yen, or some two-point-nine trillion won.
As a result, the surplus Japan saw in its trade with South Korea shrank 41-and-a-half percent on-year last month to 108-point-five billion yen, or some one-point-two trillion won.