Japan's Exports to S. Korea Slipped 23% in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that Japan’s exports to South Korea have declined sharply amid a South Korean consumer boycott of Japanese goods.According to trade statistics released by Japan’s Finance Ministry on Wednesday, Japanese exports to South Korea reached some 382 billion yen, or around four-point-one trillion won, in October.That’s down more than 23 percent from the same period last year and larger than the nearly 16 percent on-year decrease posted in September.South Korean exports to Japan also slipped 12 percent on-year last month to stand at around 273 billion yen, or some two-point-nine trillion won.As a result, the surplus Japan saw in its trade with South Korea shrank 41-and-a-half percent on-year last month to 108-point-five billion yen, or some one-point-two trillion won.