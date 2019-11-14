New Book Claims Trump Was Enraged when US Treasury Sanctioned N. Korean Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

A new tell-all on the Trump administration, written by an anonymous government official, says U.S. President Donald Trump was infuriated when the Treasury Department sanctioned three North Korean officials last year.The anonymous senior official who made the claim in the book titled “A Warning,” which was published on Tuesday, is the same author of "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," an essay published by the New York Times on September 5, 2018.According to the book, the Treasury Department’s move enraged Trump, who called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un his friend and demanded to know who was behind the decision.The book apparently was referring to the Treasury Department sanctioning three North Korean officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, last December for violating human rights.The anonymous author also claimed the historic U.S.-North Korea summit held in Singapore last year was realized upon Trump’s immediate consent, but many inside the administration had believed it was a foolish move.