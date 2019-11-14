Railway Workers' General Strike Enters Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

A general strike by unionized railway workers entered its second day on Thursday, inconveniencing rush hour commuters.The government and the Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) are implementing emergency transport measures to minimize disruptions in train operations.KORAIL plans to keep the train operation rate at around 75 percent during the strike, which began on Wednesday for an indefinite period of time.KORAIL will mobilize substitute workers to maintain the operation rate of intercity subway trains at 92-point-five percent during morning rush hour on Thursday and 84-point-two percent during evening rush hour.On the first day of the strike on Wednesday, intercity subway trains operated at 86-point-one percent of the usual rate, while KTX bullet trains operated at 73-point-one percent. The operation rate of slower Mugunghwa and Saemaeul trains fell to 65-point-nine percent and freight trains operated at 34-point-seven percent.KORAIL said that as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, 27-point-four percent, or more than 43-hundred railway workers, were participating in the strike.