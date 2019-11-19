S. Korea's Political Parties Split over Impact of Ending GSOMIA with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of the scheduled expiration of a military intel-sharing pact between Seoul and Tokyo on Friday midnight, South Korea’s rival political parties wrangled over the possible fallout that could ensue, including the impact on national security.Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan said during a party meeting earlier in the day that the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) is important for security, but not essential.He blamed Tokyo for the pact’s impending termination, pointing to the Japanese trade restrictions imposed on South Korea on national security grounds since July.The DP chief also argued that it is wrong to exaggerate potential impacts the end of GSOMIA will have on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, adding there have only been a few cases of information exchanges via the pact that was first signed in 2016.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn disagreed with the DP's view and argued that the decision to end the deal will put the South Korea-U.S. alliance on the edge of a cliff.Sohn Hak-kyu, chairman of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, called for fundamental solutions to ease tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.He said the government needs to come up with proposals over the issue of Japan’s wartime forced labor, which is behind Tokyo’s trade retaliation, and try and restore bilateral ties.