Seoul to Announce GSOMIA Decision at 6 PM KST

The South Korean government will announce its final decision over the fate of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, with Japan at 6 p.m. Korea time.A South Korean presidential official on Friday informed reporters of the schedule.The military intelligence sharing agreement was set to expire Friday at midnight but in a last-ditch effort, Seoul and Tokyo have been exploring the possibility of pushing back the expiration date and creating a grace period to find a solution.The Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that Tokyo has been informed of Seoul's decision not to let the pact expire.