S. Korea, Laos Agree on Cooperation in Infrastructure

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith on Tuesday to discuss ways to promote cooperation and exchanges in diverse areas.The summit was held on the sidelines of a special summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and South Korea marking the 30th anniversary of dialogue partnership between the two sides.According to the top office, Moon and Thongloun had a broad range of discussions on how to promote cooperation between their two countries, especially in connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.The two leaders also agreed on the importance of bilateral cooperation in Laotian infrastructure projects. Moon told Thongloun that Seoul will actively cooperate in the Mekong country's efforts to become a regional transportation and logistics hub.After the summit, the two nations signed memorandums of understanding on bilateral cooperation on job education, intellectual property and the establishment of an information system for port operations.