Parties Remain at Odds over Key Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is likely to miss Monday's deadline to pass next year's budget as rival parties remain at odds over controversial fast-tracked bills on election and judicial reforms.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Sunday strongly criticized the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) for moving to filibuster 199 bills on Friday to prevent a parliamentary vote on the fast-tracked reform bills.The ruling party warned that unless the LKP withdraws the filibuster move, it will seek to bypass the main opposition and pass the fast-tracked legislation as well as next year's budget bill with other parties.The LKP in response said the party is entitled to use a filibuster to prevent the passage of a specific bill it opposes and accused the DP of obstructing a legitimate exercise of opposition party rights.The LKP also decided to submit a motion requesting a parliamentary inspection into allegations of top office meddling in Ulsan city mayoral elections last year in order to tip the scales against then opposition incumbent Kim Gi-hyeon.Floor leader Oh Shin-hwan of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party proposed on Sunday that a plenary session convene the following day to pass key bills linked to people's livelihoods, including legislation designed to strengthen traffic safety in school zones.It remains uncertain whether the plenary session will open on Monday, however, due to stark differences between the two larger parties.