Moon: S. Korea-China Cooperation Will Contribute to Security, Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for China's continued interest and support until an era of a nuclear-free and peaceful Korean Peninsula is ushered in.Moon met with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at his office on Thursday and conveyed this call.The president said the process to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula is at a critical crossroads at the moment.Moon's remarks are viewed as asking for China's active role amid rising tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the use of military force and North Korea responded that it will do the same.Moon said close dialogue and cooperation between South Korea and China will stabilize security and overcome uncertainties in the global economy.He expressed hope that bilateral cooperation will further deepen on the occasion of the South Korea, China and Japan trilateral summit scheduled for later this month.He also thanked Beijing for playing a positive role and for its contribution for peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon also said he hoped he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in the near future.In response, Minister Yi said the purpose of his South Korea visit is to hold strategic communication with his South Korean colleagues.The Chinese official said that amid the threat of unilateralism and authoritarian politics, South Korea and China must safeguard multilateralism and free trade and abide by global principles.He said he discussed these issues with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday and reached a shared consensus.Minister Yi also promised preparations for President Moon's visit to China later this month.