Thick Fog Causes Hundreds of Canceled, Delayed Flights at Incheon Airport

Photo : KBS

Thick fog on Tuesday morning caused cancellations and delays for hundreds of flights at Incheon International Airport.According to the Incheon Airport Corporation, a low visibility alert was issued at 5:43 a.m. due to foggy weather.As a result, 22 flights were canceled, while 196 suffered delays.After the fog eased in the afternoon, the alert was lifted around 1 p.m. and Incheon airport is currently operating normally.The airport corporation said it exerted its best efforts to minimize customer inconvenience through broadcast announcements and dispatching more personnel to the field.