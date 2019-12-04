Menu Content

Thick Fog Causes Hundreds of Canceled, Delayed Flights at Incheon Airport

Write: 2019-12-10 17:07:10Update: 2019-12-10 17:13:26

Photo : KBS

Thick fog on Tuesday morning caused cancellations and delays for hundreds of flights at Incheon International Airport.

According to the Incheon Airport Corporation, a low visibility alert was issued at 5:43 a.m. due to foggy weather.

As a result, 22 flights were canceled, while 196 suffered delays.

After the fog eased in the afternoon, the alert was lifted around 1 p.m. and Incheon airport is currently operating normally. 

The airport corporation said it exerted its best efforts to minimize customer inconvenience through broadcast announcements and dispatching more personnel to the field.
