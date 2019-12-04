S. Korea to Attend UN Security Council Meeting on N. Korean Provocations

Photo : KBS

South Korea's UN Ambassador Cho Hyun will attend a United Nations Security Council(UNSC) session on North Korea's recent short-range missile launches and a possible escalatory provocation.An official from the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that although South Korea is currently not a Security Council member, it will take part in the Wednesday talks as a country with a direct interest in North Korea issues.The official added South Korea is closely communicating with UN member states including the U.S., which called for the Wednesday meeting and is the current president of the UNSC.Cho is expected to urge the North to stop heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula and to resume denuclearization negotiations with the U.S.The upcoming meeting comes just days after Pyongyang said it conducted a "very important test," presumed to be a rocket engine experiment, at its Tongchang-ri satellite launch site.Pyongyang has recently been ratcheting up tensions in an apparent bid to pressure Washington to offer more concessions in their stalled denuclearization negotiations before its self-imposed year-end deadline draws near.