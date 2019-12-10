38 North: Activity Continues at N. Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based North Korea monitoring website says there appears to be continuing activity at the North's Sohae Satellite Launching Station following what Pyongyang described as a "very important test" there last weekend.38 North said on Thursday that new commercial satellite imagery shows a ten-meter-long truck adjacent to a newer fuel/oxidizer bunker, adding the vehicle may be the same seen in past images but in a different position.The website said that a possible crane is nearby, but it's hard to make a definitive assessment due to limited resolution.It also said that another vehicle can be seen at the Sohae site's tracking and observation facility located west of its engine test stand.While 38 North did not present an analysis of these findings, the apparent activity adds to global concerns of a possible intercontinental ballistic missile or nuclear test in the future.