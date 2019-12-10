Korean Stocks Rise on News of Initial US-China Trade Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks were up on Friday, buoyed by positive investor sentiment following reports of an imminent U.S.-China trade deal.U.S. media outlets reported the day prior that U.S. President Donald Trump signed off on a "phase-one" trade deal with China in which Beijing pledges to buy 50-billion dollars worth of U.S. agricultural goods in return for a reduction of U.S. duties on Chinese products.Beijing also reportedly pledged to do more to stop intellectual property theft and both sides agreed not to manipulate their currencies.As a result of the initial deal, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 32-point-nine points, or one-point-54 percent, on Friday. It ended the day at two-thousand-170-point-25.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ was also elevated, gaining six-point-51 points, or one-point-02 percent, to close at 643-point-45.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened 15-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-171-point-seven won.