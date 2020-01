Photo : YONHAP News

Preemptive fine dust reduction measures are being enforced for the first time this year in Seoul and the surrounding areas.The Metropolitan Air Quality Management Office of the Environment Ministry issued the reduction measures from 6 a.m. on Friday.Until 9 p.m. Friday in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, an alternating driving ban is enforced for public sector vehicles.Public facilities are instructed to reduce their emission levels while public construction sites have taken steps to curb dust emissions.The fine dust levels in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province are forecast to surpass 50 micrograms per cubic meter on both Friday and Saturday.