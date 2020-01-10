Seoul Delivers Trump's Birthday Message to Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office said on Friday that Seoul delivered a birthday message from U.S. President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Speaking to reporters in Seoul upon his return from a three-day visit to Washington, National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said he met with Trump on Thursday. During that meeting, Chung said the U.S. president asked that President Moon Jae-in deliver a congratulatory message to leader Kim on his behalf. The North Korean leader celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.[Sound bite: Chung Eui-yong - South Korea's National Security Adviser]“I had a chance to talk briefly with President Trump. I delivered to him President Moon’s message that he highly assesses President Trump’s leadership for the solution of Korean Peninsula-related issues and appreciates it. Also delivered was President Moon’s views on President Trump’s leadership over Middle East-related issues.”[Sound bite: Chung Eui-yong - South Korea's National Security Adviser]“While also sending his sincere greetings to President Moon, President Trump remembered that the day we met was North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s birthday, and he gave a message of well-wishes for Kim. He then asked that President Moon deliver his message to leader Kim.”Chung said the message had been appropriately delivered to the North.The South Korean official said Trump also sent his greetings to Moon.