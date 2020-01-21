Menu Content

Death Toll from China's Coronavirus Reaches 80

Write: 2020-01-27 14:35:25Update: 2020-01-27 15:29:30

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of deaths from the new strain of coronavirus that originated from China has reached 80.

China's National Health Commission said as of the early hours of Monday, there were two-thousand-744 confirmed cases of the virus in 30 provinces and Hong Kong, with the death toll standing at 80.

A nine-month-old baby in Beijing was among the newly confirmed patients.

There are an additional five-thousand-794 suspected patients of the pneumonia-like illness and 30-thousand-453 under monitoring.

Chinese authorities have extended the Lunar New Year holiday by three more days until February 2 and postponed the beginning of the new semester for schools and kindergartens nationwide. 

Outside China, there are currently eight confirmed cases in Thailand, five in the United States, four in Japan, Singapore, Australia and Malaysia, respectively, and four in South Korea.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted on Sunday that he was on his way to Beijing to discuss the current situation with officials and experts in China.
