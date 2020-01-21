N. Korea Steps Up Efforts to Prevent Spread of New Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has stepped up quarantine efforts to prevent entry of the new coronavirus originating from China that is rapidly spreading around the world.Ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun said on Tuesday that health authorities were dispatched to regions across the country to inform medical facilities on ways to prevent the spread of the virus.Authorities have also heightened inspections at borders, ports and airports, and are thoroughly monitoring those who recently returned from overseas so that they can be placed in isolation upon displaying pneumonia-like symptoms.The paper did not mention whether there were any confirmed cases in North Korea.Since news of the new strain broke in China, the North has reportedly shut down its borders with the neighboring country, through which most foreigners enter the reclusive state.South Korea's Unification Ministry on Tuesday said that Pyongyang requested South Korean personnel at the inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border town of Gaeseong wear health masks.