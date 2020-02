Photo : YONHAP News

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in South Korea has risen to 28.The quarantine headquarters of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Tuesday reported the 28th confirmed case. An announcement with details will follow.The new case was revealed two days after three more were added, all from one family; a 51-year old South Korean man, his 37-year old Chinese wife, and the man's 73-year-old mother.