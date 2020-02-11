Menu Content

S. Korea's Third Evacuation Flight to Depart for Wuhan Tuesday Night

A chartered flight will depart for Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday night to evacuate about 150 South Koreans and their Chinese family members.  

The Foreign Ministry said that the flight will depart from Incheon International Airport at 8:45 p.m. for Tianhe International Airport and it is expected to arrive in Wuhan late on Tuesday.

The chartered flight will take off from Wuhan early on Wednesday as soon as authorities complete checkups on the passengers' health conditions and relations between South Korean passengers and their Chinese family members. Only parents, spouses and children of the South Korean passengers will be allowed to board the plane. 

Upon arrival in South Korea, the evacuees will be taken to the Joint Forces Military University's Defense Language Institute located in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province. They will be isolated and monitored for any possible signs of infection. 

The government earlier sent two planes to Wuhan, the epicenter of the highly contagious virus, to bring 701 South Koreans back home. China did not allow the Koreans' Chinese family members to leave the city on those previous flights.
