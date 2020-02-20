Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Authorities in S. Korea Believe COVID-19 Spreading Among General Public

Write: 2020-02-20 13:04:49Update: 2020-02-20 14:02:07

Authorities in S. Korea Believe COVID-19 Spreading Among General Public

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government believes COVID-19 has begun to spread among the general public.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip, who is also the deputy of the central disaster relief headquarters, said Thursday that although epidemiological surveys of the latest patients have not been completed, authorities consider the virus' recent spread to be very serious.

Kim, however, said the government will maintain its crisis alert at the second-highest level of "vigilance," as the spread remains limited to specific regions.

Stating that the country is likely facing the early stages of the virus’ circulation among the general public, Kim said the government will continue to block its entry from overseas while focusing on early detection.

Such comments follow recent cases involving patients that have no record of overseas travel or contact with previously confirmed patients.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >