Moon, Xi Agree to Closely Cooperate to Fight Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a written press briefing on Thursday that President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping made the agreement in a telephone conversation that lasted for about 30 minutes from 5:28 p.m.The top office said Moon and Xi agreed to share relevant clinical experiences from their countries, in addition to a close partnership between quarantine authorities.Xi proposed the sharing of such clinical data, saying that China has accumulated a lot of data via its month-long battle against COVID-19.In response, Moon said that South Korea expects a joint response with China and the sharing of information, adding the exchange of clinical data will help his government's quarantine measures.Moon said he expects China to overcome the outbreak with the united power of its people, while asking for continued interest and support for South Koreans and companies in China.Xi thanked Moon for Seoul's support in China's fight against the virus, saying that a friend in need is a friend indeed.