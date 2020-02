Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 70 more cases of the novel coronavirus as of 4 p.m. Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 833. The figure is higher than the 643 infections reported on a virus-hit cruise ship in Japan.The central disaster management headquarters also confirmed the death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak stood at seven.The latest victim was a 62-year-old South Korean man who had been bed-ridden at Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang Province, one of the country’s major outbreak spots. Of the confirmed deaths, five are related to Daenam Hospital.