Politics

Parliament to Suspend Plenary Sessions through Tues.

Write: 2020-02-24 19:07:15Update: 2020-02-24 19:11:09

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will not hold a plenary session for a second straight day on Tuesday as disinfection measures are carried out in parliamentary buildings. 

The main Assembly complex, lawmakers’ office building, a library and a childcare center within the parliamentary complex are all subject to fumigation. The disinfection work that began Monday evening will continue through Tuesday.

Parliamentary spokesperson Han Min-soo said the National Assembly should reopen Wednesday morning. 

Han earlier relayed Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang’s decision to cancel Monday's plenary session slated, including an interpellation scheduled for 2:00 p.m., after it found a coronavirus patient attended a parliamentary forum last week.

Main opposition United Future Party Floor Leader Shim Jae-cheol and other representatives attended a forum at the Assembly last Wednesday, where Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations President Ha Yun-su was one of the participants. Ha was quarantined after testing positive for the virus over the weekend.
