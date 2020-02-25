Moon Visits Daegu amid Battle with COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday visited the city of Daegu, the hardest hit area by the coronavirus outbreak.He held a special meeting at Daegu City Hall attended by the city's mayor and ministers of safety, health and education.His visit is likely aimed at commending the efforts of quarantine and medical workers toiling at the front line of the outbreak and also listening to residents in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province to alleviate their fears.The president said the spread must be contained and what's important is time and speed.He added that there must be a clear turning point witnessed this week in the upward trend of the number of infections and said the military, police and medical personnel are all mobilized for a full-on quarantine support.Moon also noted that starting Tuesday evening, the prime minister will stay in Daegu as chief of the central disaster and safety headquarters to orchestrate onsite efforts.He also promised special measures for Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province including swift budget executions saying that declaration of a special disaster zone is not enough.The disaster zone designation has not yet been declared but Moon's remarks imply that if and when it takes place, stronger measures must also follow.He also pledged sufficient fiscal support that would be reflected in the government proposal of an emergency supplementary budget, and asked for the parliament's cooperation.