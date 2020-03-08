PM Chung: Corresponding Action Against Japan's Entry Control Inevitable

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, on Saturday, stressed the inevitability of taking corresponding action in response to Japan's unjustified measures regarding entry restrictions on visitors from South Korea over coronavirus concerns.Chairing a meeting on COVID-19 response at Daegu City Hall, Chung said Tokyo's latest measures are neither scientific nor wise.On Thursday, Japan announced new restrictions on travelers from South Korea, banning no-visa entries and requesting a 14-day quarantine.South Korea also corresponded with countermeasures, halting a visa-free program for Japan and invalidating already issued visas.The prime minister said COVID-19 is not a matter of individual countries, but a crisis for all humanity and global cooperation is as important as domestic solidarity.He went on to say that Japan, South Korea's long-time neighbor, has opted for blockade and neglect.Chung said Korea's COVID-19 diagnostic capabilities are among the world's best while the fatality rate is the lowest in comparison to other major countries.The prime minister added Korea's daily testing volume of more than ten-thousand people and transparent disclosure of the results are greatly assisting the international community to better understand the infectious disease.