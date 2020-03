Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 367 new cases of the novel coronaviruson Sunday, bringing the country's total infections to seven-thousand-134.It is the first time in eleven days that the daily number of new infections fell below 400.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that most of the new cases, or 326 cases, were from the hardest hit Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.As of 12 a.m. Sunday, the number of infections in these regions stands at six-thousand-455, or 90 percent of the nationwide total.So far, 50 people have died of the respiratory disease, including six fatalities reported on Saturday.About 162-thousand people have tested negative for COVID-19 so far, while tests are ongoing for some 19-thousand-300 others.