Seoul Responds to Tokyo's Entry Restrictions with Reciprocal Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has decided to lift its visa waiver program on tourists from Japan in a reciprocal move over similar travel restriction measures in Japan.First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young announced the decision in a press conference on Friday, adding that "special entry procedures" for every foreigner traveling from Japan will be in place from 12 a.m. Monday.He said Seoul will also revoke the visas already issued to Japanese nationals. The ministry also raised its travel advisory for Japan to Level two, calling on South Koreans to refrain from visiting the country.The measures came a day after the Japanese government said it will suspend visa-free travel from South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau as part of strengthened quarantine measures over the COVID-19 outbreak, while also annulling already issued visas for those from South Korea and China.Earlier, Tokyo also announced it will impose additional travel restrictions on South Korea and China, requesting that travelers arriving from the two countries undergo a two-week quarantine from Monday. The Japanese Foreign Ministry also upgraded its travel advisory for South Korea, urging Japanese citizens to stop all unnecessary visits to the country in its entirety.The South Korean presidential office expressed regret over the guidelines, calling them “excessive.”