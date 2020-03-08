China to Export Face Masks to S. Korea to Jointly Fight COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

China will begin exports of protective masks to South Korea as part of efforts to assist the country in coping with the new coronavirus outbreak.The Chinese Embassy in Seoul said on Monday that an initial shipment of five million surgical masks and N95 respirators will begin on Tuesday.The embassy said there will be additional shipments in the future and that such plans have been delivered to Seoul through diplomatic channels.Despite a mask shortage in China, the embassy emphasized that the decision reflects the neighborly warm heart between the two countries and Beijing's loyalty as a friend in jointly overcoming the crisis.The embassy added that China is open to sharing provisions and information with South Korea, as well as expanding quarantine cooperation in order to promptly end the COVID-19 epidemic.