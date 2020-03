Photo : YONHAP News

Students attending universities in Seoul had trouble accessing online lectures on the first day of the spring semester, after a two-week delay due to new coronavirus pandemic.Servers at a number of schools, including Seoul National University, Korea University and Chung-Ang University, were down on Monday morning as a large number of professors and students logged in at the same time.Many users also experienced difficulties because they were not used to the online lecture system.Some students expressed their concerns about possibly being marked absent, despite the server problem.Meanwhile, university campuses were awfully quiet and empty as most classes were held online over coronavirus concerns.