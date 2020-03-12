Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Industry Minister: COVID-19 Fallout Spreading Across Economy

Write: 2020-03-16 17:50:35Update: 2020-03-16 19:07:01

Industry Minister: COVID-19 Fallout Spreading Across Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Industry Minister says the fallout from COVID-19 is spreading across the real economy while export conditions are looking bad.

During a meeting with the chiefs of state-run think tanks on Monday, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Sung Yun-mo said despite exports shifting to positive growth in February, slowing global demand and falling oil prices could exert pressure on the domestic economy and shipments.

He said the government response should be different in this unprecedented situation and vowed to prepare for the worst scenario while exerting all-out efforts to minimize losses and revive economic vitality.

The government will look into supply chain disruptions while it diversifies and expands domestic production to minimize setbacks to output and exports. 

Policy efforts will also go toward ensuring a stable supply of crude oil.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >