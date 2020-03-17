Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Remain in Double-Digits for 3rd Consecutive Day

Write: 2020-03-17 10:46:18Update: 2020-03-17 10:50:30

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has added less than 100 new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row. 

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), as of 12 a.m. Tuesday a total of 84 new cases were compiled in the previous 24 hours. It raises the total number of infections in the nation to eight-thousand-320. 

The KCDC reported 74 cases on Monday and 76 cases the day before that. 

The situation in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, the two regions hit hardest by the pandemic, appeared to be stabilizing as they together reported less than a half of the latest cases at 37, including 32 in the southeastern city. 

Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province reported a total of 44 new cases, with many of the 31 cases in Gyeonggi related to a cluster of infections at a Protestant church in Seongnam.

The death toll for the contagious disease rose to 82. 

The number of those fully recovered from the virus grew to one-thousand-401, including 264 who were released from quarantine on Monday.
