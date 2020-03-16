S. Korea Issues Level 2 Travel Advisory for 36 European Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Monday issued a travel advisory for 36 European countries on growing concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the region.The Foreign Ministry issued a Level 2 advisory for 36 countries in Western and Central Europe, calling for "restraint" in traveling to the region.South Korea earlier issued the same "yellow" advisory -- the third highest in the four-tier alert system -- for five regions in Italy that have been hit hardest by the new coronavirus.The expanded list includes European Union member countries, Schengen Area nations and Andorra, Britain, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City.The ministry skipped the Level 1 advisory and directly issued Level 2.It said that the travel advisory was issued in consideration of growing concerns over South Koreans' exposure to infection as COVID-19 cases are sharply rising in the region, where movement is relatively free.