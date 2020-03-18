Ruling DP's Satellite Party Confirms 34 Proportional Candidates

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party’s satellite party, created to woo voters and supporters of the pan-liberal bloc during the general elections, has unveiled its list of 34 proportional representation candidates.The Together Citizens Party on Monday disclosed its candidate list after it received confirmation from its recommendation management committee.Some figures backed by the four minor groups that are part of the liberal alliance made the list, including Kwon In-sook, president of the Korean Women’s Development Institute, and Yoon Mee-hyang, head of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.All 20 people recommended by the DP were also named, including Choi Hye-young, a disability rights activist and Gangdong University professor, and Kim Byeong-joo, former deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.The party will hold a supreme council meeting in the near future to determine the priorities of the candidates.